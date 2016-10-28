FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ventas Q3 adjusted non-GAAP FFO per share $1.03
October 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ventas Q3 adjusted non-GAAP FFO per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP FFO per share $1.03

* Ventas Inc qtrly FFO per diluted common share $1.00

* Ventas Inc - Constant currency cash NOI growth for quarterly same-store total portfolio was 2.4 percent on a reported basis for Q3 2016

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.10 to $4.13

* Ventas Inc - Increased its outlook for 2016 income from continuing operations per diluted share to now range between $1.51 and $1.63 for 2016

* Ventas Inc - Expects reported normalized FFO per diluted share to now range between $4.10 and $4.13 in 2016

* Ventas Inc -For 2016, company also increased its Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations to range between $4.09 and $4.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

