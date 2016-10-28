FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Iradimed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results
October 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Iradimed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Iradimed Corp

* Iradimed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $7.7 million versus $8.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 to $0.65

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.55

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $0.04

* Sees Q4 revenue about $6.5 million to $6.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32.9 million to $33.2 million

* Expects that approximately $13.0 million of 2016 revenue will come from backlog

* For quarter end Sept 30, 2016 revenue from backlog was about $3.4 million

* Company expects that approximately $1.0 million of remaining $2.7 million of backlog will be included in Q4 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

