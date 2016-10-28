FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA, EMA
October 28, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA, EMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc :

* Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA and EMA

* Says nusinersen granted priority review by FDA

* Biogen Inc - EMA plans to follow accelerated assessment timeline for nusinersen

* Biogen Inc - Biogen exercised its option to worldwide rights to nusinersen in august 2016

* Says intends to market nusinersen under brand name spinraza

* Says is initiating regulatory filings in other countries in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

