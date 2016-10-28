BRIEF-Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016
* Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016, revises 2016 outlook
Oct 28 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA and EMA
* Says nusinersen granted priority review by FDA
* Biogen Inc - EMA plans to follow accelerated assessment timeline for nusinersen
* Biogen Inc - Biogen exercised its option to worldwide rights to nusinersen in august 2016
* Says intends to market nusinersen under brand name spinraza
* Says is initiating regulatory filings in other countries in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Boeing and Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) have signed an agreement to open a Boeing 737 completion facility in the coastal city of Zhoushan.
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on a slump in sales of food and domestic appliances, a securities filing showed on Friday.