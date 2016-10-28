FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbvie reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbvie reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.21

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.80 to $4.82

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $3.74 to $3.76

* Q3 revenue $6.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.56 billion

* Abbvie inc says announces 2017 dividend increase of 12 percent, beginning with dividend payable in February 2017

* Abbvie inc says board of directors declared an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.57 per share to $0.64 per share

* Abbvie inc says declared an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.57 per share to $0.64 per share

* Abbvie inc says Q3 total Humira sales $4,060 million versus. $3,647 million last year

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64per share

* Abbvie says 2016 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $1.06/share of some asset amortization costs, deal costs, accounting impacts, Venezuelan currency devaluation and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

