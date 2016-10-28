FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016
October 28, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016, revises 2016 outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.97 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company confirms 2020 targets and capital allocation plan

* Goodyear tire & rubber co sees full-year 2016 total segment operating income to be between $2 billion and $2.025 billion

* Goodyear tire & rubber co qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 42 million, flat with 2015 after adjusting for deconsolidation of Venezuela at end of 2015

* Goodyear says dissolution of global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries negatively impacted volumes by 0.1 million units and sales by $11 million in Q3

* Goodyear says deconsolidation of Venezuela negatively impacted volumes by 0.4 million units, sales by $155 million and segment operating income by $39 million in quarter

* Co says "our revised 2016 outlook reflects recent volatility impacting our u.s. Commercial truck tire business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

