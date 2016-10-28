BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.63

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* ExxonMobil earns $2.7 billion in third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Quarterly upstream earnings were $620 million in Q3 of 2016, down $738 million from Q3 of 2015

* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.2 million barrels per day, down 120,000 barrels per day.

* Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.2 billion, down $804 million from Q3 of 2015

* Quarterly oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with liquids down 5.1 percent and natural gas up 0.8 percent

* Quarterly natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, up 77 million cubic feet per day from 2015

* Q3 2016 earnings of $2.7 billion decreased $1.6 billion, or 38 percent, from Q3 of 2015

* Q3 total revenue and other income $58,677 million versus. $67,344 million year-ago

* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $56 million lower than Q3 of 2015

* Q3 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $4.2 billion, down 45 percent from Q3 of 2015

* Quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales was $6.3 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $1 billion

* Q3 oil-equivalent production 3,811 koebd versus. 3,918 koebd last year

* Q3 worldwide refinery throughput 4,365 kbd versus. 4,457 kbd last year

* “While the operating environment remains challenging, company continues to focus on capturing efficiencies, advancing strategic investments”

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58