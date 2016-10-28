FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mastercard Inc Q3 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items
October 28, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mastercard Inc Q3 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc :

* Mastercard Incorporated reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter gross dollar volume up 7%, or 11% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes

* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter purchase volume up 5%, or 9% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes

* Mastercard - worldwide purchase volume during q3 was up 9% on local currency basis, adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes, versus Q3 of 2015, to $882 billion

* Increase in processed transactions of 18%, to 14.5 billion in quarter

* Mastercard Inc says as of September 30, 2016, company's customers had issued 2.3 billion Mastercard and maestro-branded cards

* Qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 12%

* Mastercard Inc - 11% increase in gross dollar volume in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
