10 months ago
BRIEF-Stillwater Mining posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.10
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Stillwater Mining posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stillwater Mining Co

* Stillwater mining company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Mined production and costs were in-line with our expectations"

* Guidance for full-year 2016 is unchanged

* Pgm mined sales of 131,800 ounces, an increase of 12.4% from 117,300 ounces sold during q3 of 2015

* Pgm mined production of 138,800 ounces, an increase of 8.4% from 128,100 pgm mined ounces during q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
