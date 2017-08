Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Daniel levin to succeed David Kirchheimer as Oaktree chief financial officer

* Oaktree Capital Group-David Kirchheimer has decided to retire as co's chief financial officer and member of its board, effective March 31, 2017

* Says appointment of Daniel Levin effective April1, 2017