US STOCKS-Amazon, health stocks weigh on S&P, Nasdaq; Chevron lifts Dow
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 28 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Net interest income was $24.27 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $24.18 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 28 Uber should no longer treat its drivers as self-employed, a British tribunal ruled on Friday, in a decision which threatens the taxi app's business model by forcing it to pay the minimum wage and offer holiday entitlement.
* Allergan introduces restasis multidose (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05%, a new delivery system for the one and only FDA approved treatment to help patients produce more of their own tears