BRIEF-Astellas to acquire Ganymed Pharmaceuticals 422 mln euros

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Astellas to acquire ganymed pharmaceuticals

* Atellas will pay eur 422 million to acquire 100% of equity in Gnymed

* Gnymed's shareholders to become eligible to receive up to eur 860 million in further contingent payments based on progress in development of imab362

* Is still reviewing impact of this transaction on its financial forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)