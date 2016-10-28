BRIEF-Quantenna Communications shares open 5 pct above IPO price in debut
Quantenna Communications Inc shares open at $16.80, above IPO price of $16.00
Oct 28 Middleburg Financial Corp :
* Middleburg Financial Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
Middleburg Financial Corp- Company recorded net interest income of $9.62 million for Q3 of 2016, a decrease of 3.53% compared to previous quarter
CHICAGO, Oct 28 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained for a third straight day on Friday, fueled by short-covering in response to stronger-than-expected cash prices, said traders.
* Syngenta & Chemchina transaction: update on regulatory process