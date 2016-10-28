BRIEF-Quantenna Communications shares open 5 pct above IPO price in debut
* Quantenna Communications Inc shares open at $16.80, above IPO price of $16.00 Further company coverage:
Oct 28 Questerre Energy Corp :
* Questerre announces successful private placement
* Offering will now consist of issuance of 15.2 million common shares of Co at an issue price of C$0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quantenna Communications Inc shares open at $16.80, above IPO price of $16.00 Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Oct 28 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained for a third straight day on Friday, fueled by short-covering in response to stronger-than-expected cash prices, said traders.
* Syngenta & Chemchina transaction: update on regulatory process