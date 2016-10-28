FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi receive complete response letter from FDA for Sarilumab
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi receive complete response letter from FDA for Sarilumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa

* Regeneron and sanofi receive complete response letter from fda for sarilumab, an investigational treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

* Sanofi says sanofi and regeneron remain committed to development of sarilumab and providing therapy to ra patients in u.s. As quickly as possible

* Sanofi -if approved by fda, sarilumab would be commercialized by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global business unit of sanofi

* Sanofi - crl refers to certain deficiencies identified during gmp inspection of facility in france where sarilumab is filled and finished Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.