10 months ago
BRIEF-Intersections receives proposal from Loeb Holding Corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring segment
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intersections receives proposal from Loeb Holding Corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring segment

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc. receives proposal from loeb holding corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring (voyce) segment

* Intersections inc says board of directors has received a non-binding proposal from loeb holding corporation

* Intersections- process of evaluating proposal and negotiation of any transaction will be overseen by a special committee of three independent directors

* Intersections - Process of evaluating proposal and negotiation of any deal will be overseen by a special committee of three independent directors

* Intersections Inc - special committee has selected baker Botts LLP to serve as its independent legal advisor

* Intersections Inc - Special committee expects to retain an independent financial advisor to assist special committee in evaluating proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

