10 months ago
BRIEF-WTF Holdings announces filing and mailing of offer and takeover bid circular
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WTF Holdings announces filing and mailing of offer and takeover bid circular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Franchise Bancorp Inc

* WTF Holdings Inc. announces filing and mailing of offer and takeover bid circular

* WTF Holdings Inc - WTF is offering $2.13 for each common share of Franchise Bancorp Inc

* WTF Holdings Inc -On October 27, 2016, WTF entered into lock-up agreements with Philip Barnes, Ronald Saint-Martin, Dianne Loyst

* WTF Holdings - Made arrangements to have sufficient funds on hand to fund total consideration to purchase all shares of Franchise Bancorp

* WTF Holdings-Upon take up of common shares deposited under lock-up agreements, co, associates to own, about 85% of common shares of Franchise Bancorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
