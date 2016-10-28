BRIEF-Anglo American terminates joint venture on Copper Creek Arizona Project

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Redhawk Resources Inc

* Anglo American terminates joint venture on Copper Creek Arizona Project

* Redhawk Resources -Special committee of board of company has been appointed to review and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Redhawk Resources- As result of termination, Anglo American will cease to have any interest in Copper Creek Project, project to be 100% owned by Redhawk