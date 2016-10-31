FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners declares distribution and reports earnings for Q3
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners declares distribution and reports earnings for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :

* Qtrly adjusted net income per unit $ 0.09

* Qtrly net loss per unit $1.31

* Enbridge energy-on track to achieve near top-end FY adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion and $860 - $920 million, respectively

* Qtrly operating revenues $1,120.6 million versus $1,267.7 million

* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution and reports earnings for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

