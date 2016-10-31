FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CyrusOne Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CyrusOne Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc

* Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.67

* Backlog of $68 million in annualized gaap revenue as of end of q3, representing nearly $550 million in total contract value

* Increasing guidance range for fy normalized ffo per share, increasing lower end of its guidance range for full year revenue

* Says the company is reaffirming its guidance for capital expenditures

* Sees FY16 revenue in the range of $523 million- $530 million

* Sees FY16 FFO per share in range of $2.59-$2.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $136.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cyrusone reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67

* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.