BRIEF-CyrusOne Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc

* Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.67

* Backlog of $68 million in annualized gaap revenue as of end of q3, representing nearly $550 million in total contract value

* Increasing guidance range for fy normalized ffo per share, increasing lower end of its guidance range for full year revenue

* Says the company is reaffirming its guidance for capital expenditures

* Sees FY16 revenue in the range of $523 million- $530 million

* Sees FY16 FFO per share in range of $2.59-$2.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $136.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cyrusone reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67

* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: