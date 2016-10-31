FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus
#Funds News
October 31, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus

* 21Vianet says signed a strategic investment agreement to form a joint venture and establish a digital real estate platform in China

* 21Vianet says co will seed JV with four existing high-performing IDC assets, valued at over us$300 million

* 21Vianet Group - Warburg Pincus will contribute direct capital and extensive industry network and resources in real estate sector

* 21Vianet Group - co will continue to own 51% of equity interests in four existing idc assets while Warburg Pincus will own remaining 49%

* Says transactions contemplated by JV agreement are expected to close in multiple tranches in first half of 2017

* 21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

