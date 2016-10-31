FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Q3 EPS $0.10
October 31, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Q3 EPS $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc :

* Diamond Offshore Drilling - during quarter, company announced new contracts for ocean valiant and ocean scepter with Maersk in UK and Fieldwood in Mexico

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc- as of September 30, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $4.1 billion, which represents 27 rig years of work

* Qtrly total revenues $349.2 million versus $609.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $363.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamond offshore announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

