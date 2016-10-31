FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-CNA Financial reports third quarter 2016 results
October 31, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CNA Financial reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cna Financial Corp :

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly book value per share excluding AOCI $44.21

* CNA qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $1.62 billion versus $1.53 billion last year

* CNA qtrly property & casualty combined ratio of 90.4 pct versus 85.7 pct last year

* CNA qtrly catastrophe losses were $11 million, after tax, as compared with $10 million, after tax, in prior year quarter

* CNA - "catastrophe losses in Q3 of 2016 resulted primarily from U.S. Weather-Related events"

* CNA qtrly total life and group non-core operating revenue $322 million versus $318 million last year

* CNA announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

