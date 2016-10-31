FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Callidus Capital appoints Goldman, Sachs & Co as financial advisor to lead privatization process
October 31, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Callidus Capital appoints Goldman, Sachs & Co as financial advisor to lead privatization process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :

* Callidus -under revised offer, offered to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its outstanding common shares at $16.50 per share

* Callidus Capital Corp says under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by callidus is C$83.7 million

* Callidus Capital appoints Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor to lead privatization process, extends substantial issuer bid and increases size by an additional 1.5 million shares, and expects to close securitization program by November 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

