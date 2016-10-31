BRIEF-Suncor Energy sells petro-canada lubricants business for $1.125 bln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy sells Petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 billion

* Suncor Energy Inc says under terms of agreement, Hollyfrontier will continue to operate lubricants business under Petro-Canada trademark

* Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario

* Sale includes global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI including global offices

* Suncor - Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario and global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: