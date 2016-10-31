FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Suncor Energy sells petro-canada lubricants business for $1.125 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy sells petro-canada lubricants business for $1.125 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy sells Petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 billion

* Suncor Energy Inc says under terms of agreement, Hollyfrontier will continue to operate lubricants business under Petro-Canada trademark

* Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario

* Sale includes global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI including global offices

* Suncor - Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario and global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.