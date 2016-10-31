FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hollyfrontier Corp -

* Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business

* To acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business for C$1.125 billion

* Hollyfrontier Corp says anticipates acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share and cash flow

* Hollyfrontier expects to fund transaction with a combination of debt and cash on hand

* With this transaction, company also acquires a perpetual exclusive license to use petro-Canada trademark in association with lubricants

* Deal for C$1.125 billion includes working capital with an estimated value of c$342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

