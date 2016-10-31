FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CenturyLink Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CenturyLink Inc :

* CenturyLink Inc says expects Q4 2016 operating cash flow to be relatively flat compared to q3 2016

* Sees Q4 operating revenues $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion

* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.53 to $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CenturyLink reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
