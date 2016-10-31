FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Level 3 Q3 earnings per share $0.40
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Level 3 Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Level 3 Communications Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Level 3 Communications Inc - now expect capital expenditures to be approximately 16 percent of total revenue for full year 2016

* Level 3 Communications Inc - reiterating outlook of 10 to 12 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and $1.0 to $1.1 billion of free cash flow for full year 2016

* Level 3 reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $2.033 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

