BRIEF-Williams Companies Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams Companies Inc says provides revised 2017 capital expenditures guidance related primarily to atlantic sunrise project timing
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Williams Companies Inc says total 2017 growth capital and investment expenditures are expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: