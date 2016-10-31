FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture

* Noble Energy says under agreement each party will own and operate a 100% interest in its properties and wells in two separate operating areas

* Noble Energy says two cos negotiated separation of jv formed in 2011 for exploration, development, and operation of primarily Marcellus shale properties

* Noble Energy says closing of exchange agreement is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2016

* Noble Energy says in addition to acreage, production realignment between 2 cos, Noble will also remit cash payment of about $205 million to Consol Energy

* Noble Energy says exchange of properties, cash result in elimination of remaining outstanding carry cost obligation due from Noble Energy to Consol Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

