10 months ago
BRIEF-Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation
October 31, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation, including its approximately 20 percent indirect interest in Oncor Electric Delivery Company

* Nextera Energy says deal for merger consideration of approximately $2.4 billion

* Nextera Energy says it will pay 100 percent of merger consideration in cash

* Nextera Energy says reached an agreement to acquire remaining 0.22 percent interest in Oncor that is owned by Oncor Management Investment

* Nextera Energy says no debt will reside at TTHC or Texas Transmission Investment LLC upon close of merger

* Transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies

* Nextera Energy says it expects to fund merger consideration through a combination of debt and equity

* Nextera Energy says combined with co's deal to acquire energy future holdings' about 80 percent interest in Oncor, deal would result in co owning 100 percent of Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

