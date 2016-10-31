FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma Q3 loss per share $0.53
October 31, 2016

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma Q3 loss per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals-remain on track,look forward to reporting initial results from first dosing cohort in first half of next year for sb 9200

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals inc- top line results for all patients treated with monotherapy sb 9200 in phase 2a anticipated by year-end 2017

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

