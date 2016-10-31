FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst paper announces execution of support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization
October 31, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Catalyst paper announces execution of support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion of notes, including accrued, unpaid interest until Nov 1 into a term loan, common shares of co

* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion to equity of interest that is scheduled to be paid on notes on November 1, 2016

* Catalyst Paper - agreement includes deferral of interest payment accruing subsequent to Nov 1 on notes until implementation of alternative recap plan

* Catalyst Paper Corp - implementation of plan would not affect any contractual relationships with trade vendors or any amounts owing to them

* Catalyst Paper announces execution of a support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
