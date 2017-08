Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ariad announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration acceptance of NDA filing for Brigatinib

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals says FDA granted Ariad's request for priority review and has set an action date of April 29, 2017 under prescription drug user fee act

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals says plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Brigatinib to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: