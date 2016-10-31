BRIEF-FibroGen completes enrollment in Roxadustat Phase 3 studies in China
* Says topline data from trials on roxadustat expected by early 2017
Oct 31 Sterling Bancorp
* Sterling National Bank names Jeff Bonner managing director and vice president, residential mortgage warehouse lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says topline data from trials on roxadustat expected by early 2017
* Aclaris Therapeutics submits investigational new drug application for ATI-50001 to treat alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis
DOHA, Oct 31 Qatar Petroleum established a global liquified natural gas (LNG) marketing arm on Monday to manage its future LNG supply portfolio.