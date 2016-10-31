FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says its lenders have expanded company's existing revolving line of credit to $350 million from $175 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says lenders have increased company's option to further expand its credit commitment to $150 million from $50 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says amendments provide company with an increase in overall credit availability to $500 million from $225 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says credit facility remains unsecured

* Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

