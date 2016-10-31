FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teamhealth to be bought by Blackstone in $6.1 bln deal
October 31, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Teamhealth to be bought by Blackstone in $6.1 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Teamhealth to be acquired by blackstone

* Teamhealth holdings inc says blackstone and its co-investors will acquire all of outstanding shares of teamhealth common stock for $43.50 per share in cash

* Definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with Blackstone and certain co-investors in transaction valued at about $6.1 billion

* Merger agreement includes a "go-shop" period

* Board of directors recommends that stockholders approve agreement

* Following completion of transaction, co will become a privately held company, wholly owned by funds affiliated with Blackstone

* Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as lead financial advisor and Citi is acting as co-financial advisor to Teamhealth

* Jana Partners has entered into a voting agreement, has agreed to vote its beneficially owned shares in favor of transaction

* Teamhealth to be acquired by Blackstone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

