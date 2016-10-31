FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals gets FDA special protocol assessment for phase 3 trial of lems treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says intends to conduct its second phase 3 trial (designated as lms-003) at two clinical trial sites

* FDA has agreed to allow Catalyst to enroll patients from its expanded access program as study subjects in this second trial

* Receives special protocol assessment (SPA) from the FDA for second phase 3 clinical trial evaluating firdapse for the treatment of lems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

