FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Capital Product Partners Q3 earnings per share $0.07
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp

* Capital Product Partners L.P. - announces third quarter 2016 financial results, the acquisition of the product tanker m/t 'AMOR' and an increase to its quarterly distribution from the fourth quarter 2016 onwards to $0.08 per common unit

* Q3 revenue $60.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital Product Partners - Board decided to approve increase by 0.5 cents in quarterly distribution for Q4 2016 onwards to $0.08 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.