Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sunshine Heart Inc :

* Sunshine Heart Inc says company will issue 2,900 registered shares of series C convertible preferred stock

* Sunshine says will also issue 900 unregistered shares of series D convertible preferred stock

* Sunshine - intends to use net proceeds from offering, private placement offering for working capital needs for co's Aquadex product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: