10 months ago
BRIEF-Premier Valley Bank reports plan to merge with Founders Community Bank
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Valley Bank reports plan to merge with Founders Community Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial Usa Inc :

* Premier Valley Bank in Fresno announces plan to merge with Founders Community Bank in San Luis Obispo

* Under terms of agreement, has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - will acquire founders bancorp in a 70 pct stock and 30 pct cash transaction valued at approximately $29.1 million, or $21.87/share

* Expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations

* Heartland Financial USA Inc- Founders Community Bank branches to continue to operate under Founders Community Bank name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

