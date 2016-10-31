BRIEF-Premier Valley Bank reports plan to merge with Founders Community Bank

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial Usa Inc :
* Premier Valley Bank in Fresno announces plan to merge with Founders Community Bank in San Luis Obispo
* Under terms of agreement, has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - will acquire founders bancorp in a 70 pct stock and 30 pct cash transaction valued at approximately $29.1 million, or $21.87/share
* Expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations
* Heartland Financial USA Inc- Founders Community Bank branches to continue to operate under Founders Community Bank name