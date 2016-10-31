BRIEF-Alipay set to announce tie-up with Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
* Alipay is set to announce a tie-up with online-payments arm of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group - WSJ, citing sources
Oct 31 ArcBest Corp :
* ArcBest Corporation board director to retire, two new members added
* retirement of Morris and addition of two new directors bring total board membership of ArcBest to 11 from 10 previously
* Board of directors' member John Morris will retire from board effective October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about $2.4 billion in cash.
* Baker Hughes investors to get one-time dividend of $17.50/share