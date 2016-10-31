Oct 31 Aetna Inc :

* Aetna and Banner Health launch a new joint venture health plan in Arizona

* new commercial products for fully insured and self-insured customers in Maricopa, Pinal counties will be available beginning January 1, 2017

* Aetna members who are currently part of Aetna Whole Health Network ACO plans can transition into plans offered through new partnership