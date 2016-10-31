BRIEF-Leading Brands Inc enters into binding agreement to sell Edmonton bottling plant land, building
* Leading Brands, Inc. Enters into binding agreement to sell Edmonton bottling plant land and building
Oct 31 Aetna Inc :
* Aetna and Banner Health launch a new joint venture health plan in Arizona
* new commercial products for fully insured and self-insured customers in Maricopa, Pinal counties will be available beginning January 1, 2017
* Aetna members who are currently part of Aetna Whole Health Network ACO plans can transition into plans offered through new partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baker Hughes investors to get one-time dividend of $17.50/share
Oct 31 A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) audit partner failed to scrutinize millions of dollars taken from a venture capital fund under the guise of "advanced management fees," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint on Monday.