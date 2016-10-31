FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Orthofix International NV Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Orthofix International NV Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV

* Orthofix International NV - Sees FY net sales $404.0 million - $408.0 million

* Orthofix International NV - Sees FY GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.65 to $ 0.85

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY adjusted eps from continuing operations $1.35 - $1.45

* Orthofix International reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.