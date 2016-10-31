FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-General Growth Properties Q3 earnings per share view $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc

* General Growth Properties Inc - Same store leased percentage was 96.7% at quarter end

* General Growth Properties - Company same store net operating income increased 3.8% from prior year period for three months ended September 30, 2016

* General Growth Properties Inc- Company's board of directors declared a Q4 common stock dividend of $0.22 per share

* General Growth Properties Inc - For three months ended September 30, 2016, company FFO was $336 million, or $0.35 per diluted share

* General Growth Properties Inc sees nareit FFO per share $1.49 - $1.51 for year ending December 31, 2016

* General Growth Properties Inc sees company FFO per diluted share $1.52 - $1.54 for year ending December 31, 2016

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GGP reports third quarter 2016 results and raises dividend 16%

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

