BRIEF-WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in Q3
* WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in third quarter of 2016
Oct 31 Weis Markets Inc -
* Weis Markets announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales rose 4.4 percent to $743 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in third quarter of 2016
* Blackrock-Director William Demchak reports open market purchase of 1,200 shares of co's common stock at average price of $341.11 per share on Oct 27 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016