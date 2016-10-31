Oct 31 Petroquest Energy Inc -

* Production for Q3 of 2016 was 5.2 Bcfe, compared to 7.4 Bcfe for comparable period of 2015

* Sees 4th quarter production volumes 42 - 46 mmcfe/d

* Announces third quarter 2016 results; updates East Texas joint venture, operations, liquidity and hedging

* Q3 loss per share $1.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: