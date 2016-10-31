BRIEF-WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in Q3
* WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in third quarter of 2016
Oct 31 Petroquest Energy Inc -
* Production for Q3 of 2016 was 5.2 Bcfe, compared to 7.4 Bcfe for comparable period of 2015
* Sees 4th quarter production volumes 42 - 46 mmcfe/d
* Announces third quarter 2016 results; updates East Texas joint venture, operations, liquidity and hedging
* Q3 loss per share $1.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackrock-Director William Demchak reports open market purchase of 1,200 shares of co's common stock at average price of $341.11 per share on Oct 27 - SEC filing
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016