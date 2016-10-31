FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Durect Corp announces update on DUR-928 development program
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Durect Corp announces update on DUR-928 development program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Durect-Report data from cohort 1 of first patient study with DUR-928,single dose provided signals of DUR-928 activity in cirrhotic,non-cirrhotic NASH patients

* Durect Corp - Recent DUR-928 data in patients are consistent with DUR-928 activities previously demonstrated in animal models and in cell cultures

* Durect - Reporting on 2 new animal studies suggestive of DUR-928's potential therapeutic activities in fibrotic and cholestatic liver diseases

* Durect Corp - Preparing two IND's to enable future clinical trials in U.S for DUR-928

* Durect Corporation announces update on DUR-928 development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

