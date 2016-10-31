FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion
October 31, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc

* Amkor Technology Inc - Qtrly gross margin 19.7% versus 14.3% in Q2

* Sees Q4 net sales of $990 million to $1.07 billion, down 1% to 9% from prior quarter

* Sees Q4 gross margin of 19% to 23%

* Sees Q4 net income of $46 million to $82 million, or $0.19 to $0.34 per share

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $650 million, unchanged from our previous forecast

* Sees FY 2016 net income of approximately $130 million, or around $0.55 per share, up from $0.22 in 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,086 million versus $734 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.03 billion

* Q3 sales $1.09 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

