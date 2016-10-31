FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Luminex Corporation posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.21
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Luminex Corporation posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp

* Luminex Corp- revised full-year revenue guidance factors in a contribution from Nanosphere of between $7.5 million and $8.5 million in Q4 of 2016

* Luminex Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; raises full year guidance

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $71.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $7.5 million to $8.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $267 million to $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

